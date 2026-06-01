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Pedestrian hit, killed near 55th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Monday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed near 55th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard
55th Ave and Encanto Boulevard pedestrian deadly crash
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PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Monday morning.

Officers were first called to the scene near 55th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 5 a.m. for reports of a crash. When they arrived, they located a man in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene, and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area on Monday morning while crews investigate and clear the scene.

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