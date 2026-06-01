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Shooting and stabbing under investigation outside of Peoria home

The people involved are believed to be known to each other, police say
Peoria police are investigating after a person was shot and stabbed in a neighborhood early Monday morning.
Shooting and stabbing under investigation outside of Peoria home
Hummingbird Terrace stabbing shooting
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PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are investigating after one person was shot and stabbed in a neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officials were first called to the Vistancia area, near Ridgeline Road and Sunrise Point, around 5:30 a.m.

Police say a stabbing and shooting occurred outside of a home, leaving one person with injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but their current condition is not yet known.

The suspect is not at the scene, police say, but officials believe the people involved know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

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