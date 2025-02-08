WATCH: Friday marks eighth straight night of protests in the Valley

PHOENIX — Demonstrators are gathered Friday night in downtown Phoenix, marking the eighth straight day of protests in the Valley.

Various other protests have been held across the Valley over several nights, demonstrating against policies of the second Trump Administration.

This week, protests were held in the downtown and metro Phoenix areas, as well as in Glendale.

Protesters assembled at the Arizona State Capitol just before noon on Wednesday, marching through the streets of Downtown Phoenix. The demonstration ended just before 9 p.m.

On Sunday, more than 1,000 people gathered near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. During that protest, police say five fully makred patrol cars were damaged and was stolen and driven a short distance before it was recovered.