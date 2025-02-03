PD: Glendale police vehicle briefly stolen amid immigration policy protest near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a patrol vehicle was stolen and driven a short distance during a demonstration Sunday night.

The incident happened during a protest against immigration policies near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police say the vehicle was stolen by one of the attendees and driven a short distance before it was recovered.

Nobody is in custody in connection to the incident.

Glendale and Phoenix police officers are in the area monitoring to ensure everyone's safety, Glendale police said in a statement.

Traffic in the area is shut down in all directions at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please avoid the area of 67th Ave. and Camelback Rd. due to heavy pedestrian and vehicle congestion. Glendale and Phoenix Police units are in the area ensuring safety for all. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) February 3, 2025

This is the third night of protests reported out of the West Valley.

Friday night, ABC15 received reports of protests that started in the afternoon near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Police said the roadway was closed in response to "reckless and unsafe" activity.

Saturday night, Phoenix police said there was a large gathering near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road starting at about 5 p.m. Police say they asked demonstrators to leave after some people were observed setting off fireworks, driving unsafely, and walking and standing in the streets. The roads in the area were shut down until about 9:30 p.m. Police say some people remained on the sidewalks to demonstrate.