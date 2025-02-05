Immigration protest in West Valley near Loop 101 Tuesday night

GLENDALE, AZ — Hundreds of people gathered to march on immigration rights through the streets of Glendale near Westgate Tuesday night.

Watch live aerial video from this evening. Viewer discretion is advised.

ABC15 crews saw the group march towards Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue where Glendale police were seen in tactical gear.

Police say one person was arrested for a criminal traffic violation earlier this evening.

For the fifth night in a row, immigration rights protesters have taken to Valley streets. Hundreds gathered to march through downtown Phoenix streets on Monday.

On Sunday night, more than 1,000 people gathered near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road in protest of the Trump Administration's new immigration policies.

Glendale police say five fully marked patrol cars were damaged during the Sunday demonstration and one was stolen and driven a short distance before it was recovered. The person responsible for unlawfully taking the patrol vehicle has not been located or apprehended.