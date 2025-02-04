Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Hundreds join Monday evening immigration rights march in downtown Phoenix

This is the fourth night in a row of groups gathering across the Valley to protest
Hundreds are marching in an immigration rights protest through the streets of downtown Phoenix
downtown phoenix march immigration rights
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Hundreds gathered to march on immigration rights through the streets of downtown Phoenix Monday night.

Watch aerial video of the march in the player below:

Protesters gathered around 4 p.m. by the ICE office on Central Avenue, north of McDowell Road.

On Sunday night more than 1,000 people gathered near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road in protest of the Trump Administration's new immigration policies.

Glendale police say five fully marked patrol cars were damaged during the demonstration and one was stolen and driven a short distance before it was recovered. The person responsible for unlawfully taking the patrol vehicle has not been located or apprehended

See our coverage from that protest below:

Damaged property and vehicles after ICE protests in Glendale

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen