Hundreds join Monday evening immigration rights march in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Hundreds gathered to march on immigration rights through the streets of downtown Phoenix Monday night.

Protesters gathered around 4 p.m. by the ICE office on Central Avenue, north of McDowell Road.

On Sunday night more than 1,000 people gathered near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road in protest of the Trump Administration's new immigration policies.

Glendale police say five fully marked patrol cars were damaged during the demonstration and one was stolen and driven a short distance before it was recovered. The person responsible for unlawfully taking the patrol vehicle has not been located or apprehended

