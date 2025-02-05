Immigration rights protesters gather Wednesday at the Arizona State Capitol

PHOENIX — Wednesday marks the sixth day of protesters assembling against the Trump Administration's new immigration policies.

A demonstration started at the Arizona State Capitol just before noon.

For the fifth night in a row, immigration rights protesters took to Valley streets on Tuesday, gathering near Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue.

Hundreds gathered to march through downtown Phoenix streets on Monday and on Sunday night, more than 1,000 people gathered near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. Glendale police say five fully marked patrol cars were damaged during the Sunday demonstration and one was stolen and driven a short distance before it was recovered. The person responsible for unlawfully taking the patrol vehicle has not been located or apprehended.

On Saturday night, Phoenix police said there was a large gathering near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road starting around 5 p.m. Police say they asked demonstrators to leave after some people were observed setting off fireworks, driving unsafely, and walking and standing in the streets. The roads in the area were shut down until about 9:30 p.m. Police say some people remained on the sidewalks to demonstrate.

On Friday night, ABC15 received reports of protests that started in the afternoon near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Police said the roadway was closed in response to "reckless and unsafe" activity.