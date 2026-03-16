WATCH: Family of Gold Canyon wrong-way crash victim pleading for return of memorial plaque

GOLD CANYON, AZ — In October 2025, a wrong-way driver on the US 60 crashed into a car full of young women in the Gold Canyon area, killing all three of them.

One of the victims’ loved ones said they put up a memorial about a month ago and found out one of the plaques had gone missing.

The family of one of the victims, 24-year-old Nadia Biascoechea of Mesa, reached out to ABC15, saying her memorial plaque is no longer at the site of the crash.

Jordan Lee, Biascoechea’s fiancée and father of her kids, said he found her plaque missing when he went to the site last week.

Lee believes someone took her plaque, which was made of granite. He said the welded brackets to keep the plaque in place had been sawed off.

The plaques for 20-year-old Noel Parker and 24-year-old Cari Lee are are still there. Cari was also Jordan’s sister.

“They stole a place for us to grieve, a place that I can grieve Nadia and leave her things.

Where I can see my children feel like they can be with her, our family members, Nadia’s family,” Jordan said.

“They took something that was very sentimental that just represented Nadia and her life here and her memory."

In the video player above, hear from a family who is pleading for help and hoping that sharing their story will lead to their memorial being returned.