Four people dead after crash on US 60 near Gold Canyon

The crash happened just before midnight Friday night
GOLD CANYON, AZ — Four people are dead after a serious crash late Friday night on U.S. 60 near Gold Canyon.

The crash happened just before midnight and had two vehicles involved, according to Superstition Fire & Medical officials.

When firefighters arrived, one of the two vehicles was engulfed in flames, and multiple people had been ejected.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

The names of the four victims have not yet been released.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

