Fire at Cochise County Jail injures 10 staff members and 2 inmates, sparks safety concerns

The building was constructed in 1985
BISBEE, AZ — A small fire broke out Friday morning at the Cochise County Jail after a door motor malfunctioned.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on October 17. Smoke spread into nearby hallways, including one that leads to the kitchen. The facility was placed on lockdown while staff and the Bisbee Fire Department responded.

Twelve people, including inmates and detention staff, were treated for smoke inhalation or related symptoms according to the CCSO.

The fire was quickly contained, and damage was limited. But officials say the fire was caused by the jail’s aging infrastructure.

The building was constructed in 1985, and the Sheriff’s Office says major updates are long overdue. Commander Kenny Bradshaw said today, “This incident underscores the urgent need to address the aging systems within our jail, and we are working with County officials to find viable solutions that ensure safety for our inmates, staff, and the community.”

