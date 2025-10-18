Two Phoenix officers hurt after crash on 7th Avenue north of Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Two police officers were among those hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say a department vehicle was involved in a crash on 7th Avenue north of Buckeye Road.

Three people were taken to the hospital, with two of them being Phoenix police officers.

All of the injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police believe a vehicle traveling westbound and ran a red light when it hit the police car.

The force of the crash caused the police vehicle to roll over.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, and it is not known at this point if speed played a role.

The crash remains under investigation.