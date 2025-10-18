Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Two Phoenix officers hurt after crash on 7th Avenue north of Buckeye Road

A third person was also hurt in the crash
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix police crash 10-18-25
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Two police officers were among those hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say a department vehicle was involved in a crash on 7th Avenue north of Buckeye Road.

Three people were taken to the hospital, with two of them being Phoenix police officers.

All of the injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police believe a vehicle traveling westbound and ran a red light when it hit the police car.

The force of the crash caused the police vehicle to roll over.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, and it is not known at this point if speed played a role.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

We're here to listen