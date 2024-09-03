Valley girl, family advocate for other cancer survivors

Even if this is your first time meeting 5-year-old Isabella Melgarejo from Phoenix, it's easy to see she was born to be a star!

But she's more than just a sparkling personality, a loving daughter, and a pretty face.

Nick Ciletti: You are so smart!

Isabella: Mmmhmm!

Nick: How did you get so smart?

Isabella: Because I'm just smart!

But as her light shines so bright today, it's hard to imagine just how dark the past year and a half have been for "Isa" and her entire family.

Isa's mom, Amanda Lopez, explains they never thought they'd see this much improvement from her as they have in the past year - and for good reason.

She describes it as a rollercoaster of emotions, fearing every twist and turn could lead her spiraling toward every parent's worst nightmare.

"They let us know there she had a tumor in her stomach," explains Lopez.

Last year, doctors at Phoenix Children's diagnosed Isa with a rare pediatric cancer known as rhabdomyosarcoma.

"Did you ever think you'd be at a time where you'd need an oncologist?" Ciletti asked.

"I didn't think that at all, and it's crazy because I worked in a pharmacy and I would get chemo medication ready for other kids or adults and I never thought that I would be in a position where my child would need that same medication," Lopez replied.

It was a harsh reality Lopez had to face - and there'd be even more bad news. Doctors couldn't remove Isa's tumor fully, so she was forced to stay in the hospital for two months, enduring a grueling regimen of chemotherapy and radiation, hoping it would ultimately save her life and give her a fighting chance.

"We'd get radiation done in the mornings and after, we'd get chemotherapy done, so we were in there getting medications and getting treatment done from 7 in the morning until 4 or 5 in the afternoon every day."

Nick: What is that like, to sit back and have to watch your daughter go through this? In a lot of ways, you probably felt helpless.

Lopez: Yes. In a lot of ways that's how I felt. You want to do the best for your child especially when they're going through something...It was sad for me at some points. But I knew I had to be strong for Isabella because if she saw me break down then it would scare her, so I tried my hardest to be strong for her.

Nick: It's like you have to be everything to everyone. It's not easy.

Lopez: No, it's not. Then it's really hard to see your child in the hospital. Especially when they're just laying there and they have no idea what's happening to them. And then they ask you, 'why is this happening to me?' And you kind of just have to say... 'well things are going to get better.'

But thanks to her team of surgeons, nurses, physical therapists, and everyone else at Phoenix Children's - and her own will to live – Isa is here today.

"They have played a big role in saving Isa's life, so we owe them everything," said Lopez. "So I'm ready for her to make her big comeback."

"I like that," Ciletti said. "The comeback tour!"

"Yeah - little setback - big comeback," Lopez replied.

Isa and her family are helping to advocate for other families by assisting Phoenix Children's Step Up Stop Cancer campaign.

All September long, when you donate, your contribution will be matched and your money goes that much farther!

For more information, head to their website.