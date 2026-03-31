Sudden March mortgage rate spike hits Phoenix homebuyers, erases months of decreases

A sudden spike in mortgage rates in March has erased six months of progress, adding more than $40,000 to the life of a typical loan for Phoenix homebuyers and threatening to cool the Valley real estate market.

In a single month, rates jumped from 6% to 6.38%. The 38-basis-point jump is the largest monthly increase in at least two years and the 10th largest in a decade.

For the current median home value in Phoenix, every one-hundredth of a point adds about $3 to a monthly payment on a 30-year fixed mortgage. The March spike adds $112 to a monthly mortgage payment, totaling more than $40,000 over the life of the loan.

The sudden increase hits the brakes on a market that was starting to move, though data shows luxury homes in certain Valley ZIP codes are still seeing rising prices and have a higher tolerance for rate pain.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.