St. Vincent de Paul looking to feed hungry kids and their families through donations

PHOENIX — Some people think it is just a soup kitchen, but providing 7,000 meals a day is just a portion of what the folks at St. Vincent de Paul do every day.

ABC15 is looking to feed hungry kids and their families by collecting donations for the Summer Food Relief campaign with the non-profit.

ABC15 went inside the dining hall in Phoenix to see the difference a little support can make.

"This is your home," said Cindy Bernardo. "And when you're home, you have pictures of your family and friends up."

It is all about creating a comfort that many families have not felt in a long time.

Bernardo knows those smiles are shielding the scope of how hard life can be right now.

"They're just so loving and caring and kind," Bernardo described. "And yet carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders. So, it's like - you have to keep going for them. It's like, if they can come in there like that - I have to have a smile and I have to have a hug ready for them at all times."

She is the Family Evening Program Manager at St. Vincent de Paul, and inside the family dining room, visitors will find freshly cleaned linen tablecloths, silverware, and a menu. The volunteers serve as waiters and deliver anywhere from 300 to 500 meals to families every night.

We followed along as Bernardo greeted each table.

"Hi, Veronica," Bernardo said. "How's it going?"

When one of those faces cannot be found, Bernardo takes note.

"Hello! Where have you been?" she asked one woman.

ABC15 learning high gas prices are sometimes keeping families from being able to even make the trip to get food.

St. Vincent de Paul said that Arizona is facing a growing hunger crisis.

Since July 2025, more than 450,0000 Arizonans have also lost access to SNAP benefits. That includes nearly 200,000 kids.

So, when a family does make it in, St. Vincent de Paul loads them up with food to go, and those dishes serve in many ways.

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"It's a really good place for people to bring their family," said Eileen Duran. "And there's so many resources to help out for everything."

Duran said her kids love the arts and crafts and the Summer Learning Program, while she gets access to any resources she needs. So many organizations make their way there to provide support in-house.

The warm meal and the warm hug also help big time.

"To be honest, right now... we're having trouble at home because we don't have any food<' Duran said. "So, that's why we came here. I don't know what I would do."

Easing the stress helps to make the smiles come a bit easier. That means Cindy can put more photos up on the wall of the people she truly feels are her own family. That is something her adult son makes sure to remind her of.

"Anytime I start looking at him like, 'Hmm, should you be married and have children?' He's like, 'Just go to work, Mom.' I have hundreds of grandkids right here," Bernardo laughed.

"They're my love," she said.

Bernardo explained that people keep the kitchen cooking - quite literally. 95% of the staff are volunteers and your donations go to food and supporting their mission.

If you can help, your donation is being matched up to $25,000 by Albertsons and Safeway.

Visit StVincentdePaul.net/feedkids.