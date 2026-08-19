Teenager sentenced to 14 years in prison after deadly road rage shooting near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenager has been sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting near downtown Phoenix last August.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Henry Gonzales pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 45-year-old Porfirio Medina.

Phoenix police said that Gonzales was taken into custody after a shooting that took place near 7th Street and Buckeye Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2025.

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MCAO says the shooting happened following a traffic confrontation between Medina, who was riding a scooter, and the occupants of a vehicle. After the two nearly collided, Medina followed the vehicle to the next intersection and approached the passenger side while it was stopped at a red light. Gonzales, who was 15 at the time, lowered the passenger-side window and fired a single shot, hitting Medina in the chest.

Police say Medina was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle fled the scene without calling 911 or reporting the incident, according to officials.

Video surveillance, license plate readers, and cell phone location data helped identify the vehicle and led police to Gonzales as the shooter.