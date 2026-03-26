SRP announces temporary decrease to summer utility bills

PHOENIX — SRP users can expect to see a slight decrease in their utility bill this summer!

On Thursday, the Salt River Project's board of directors approved a tempororary 3% price decrease through a reduction in its Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Mechanism.

SRP says the decrease will begin with the May 2026 billing cycle and aims to provide bill relief to customers during the hottest time of the year.

The average residential customer should expect to see a monthly bill decrease of $5.57 during this time. However, the impact on your utility bill will vary based on customer usage and price plan.

More about the Purchased Power Adjustment Mechanism

According to SRP, the FPPAM recovers the costs of fuel, including natural gas; purchased power agreements, including those for solar, wind and storage; and market purchases.

These costs are passed through to customers without any overhead.

SRP’s goal is to keep the FPPAM balance, which is the difference between the total costs of fuel and purchased power and the amount recovered from customers, within the Board-approved target range. Because fuel and purchased power costs can change quickly and often, SRP reviews the FPPAM balance regularly and may recommend adjustments to the FPPAM price as needed.

To learn more about FPPAM, click here.

SRP offers a variety of energy efficiency rebates and resources to help customers manage their energy use and save money on their bills.

ABC15 has reported extensively on utility prices and changing rates, including multiple proposed rate increases. See some of our recent coverage: