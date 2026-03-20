Some TSA checkpoints closed in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor due to staffing issues

PHOENIX — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has closed a couple of security checkpoints in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor Airport due to staffing issues.

Checkpoints B and D closed early Friday morning and remain closed.

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Friday morning, around 8:30, wait times were below 20 minutes even though those two checkpoints were shut down. Travelers are encouraged to check wait times several hours before their expected departure time.

RELATED: Check security wait times at Sky Harbor

This comes as we are more than a month into a partial government shutdown that has thinned TSA staffing at airports across the country.

Given today's situation, the airport is expecting longer lines and wait times. The airport recommends giving yourself plenty of extra time and arriving at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international travel.