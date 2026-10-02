Scottsdale murder case the focus of new ABC 20/20 episode

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — A Valley murder case is at the center of a new ABC 20/20 episode, Home Alone.

Back in 2015, ABC15 began covering the murder of Allison Feldman inside her own Scottsdale house.

Allison, 31, was a University of Arizona graduate and later moved to the Valley after college.

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Over ten years ago, the murder was a mystery that put the community on edge.

This new episode takes viewers behind the crime scene tape and into Allison’s home.

Police ultimately found DNA at the scene and were able to develop an unknown male profile.

The new 20/20 episode details the people police once suspected and provides an in-depth look at the investigation.

The case would grow cold for years, but Allison’s family and friends never stopped fighting for answers.

Allison’s dad, Harley Feldman, became the main spokesperson for the family and his daughter.

The case ultimately marked a first here in the state: the first time familial DNA was used.

The technology helped point police to a suspect, which started an entirely new phase of the case.

ABC15 Investigator Ashley Holden has spent years following the case, and was interviewed for this 20/20 episode.

Home Alone airs Friday night on ABC15 at 8:00 p.m. and then streams on Disney+ and Hulu.