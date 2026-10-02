CLOSED: Several Valley freeways will be work zones this weekend for road repairs (October 2 - October 5)

Road crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on multiple closures and restrictions.
On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported these weekend work zones:
- Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps closed at 27th and 35th avenues. Northbound and southbound Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed.
- Detour: Consider using westbound Union Hills Drive to 75th Avenue to connect with Loop 101.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Arizona Avenue and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 ramps to Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps closed at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads.
- Detour: Consider using Pecos or Germann roads to travel beyond the closure.
- Northbound State Route 51 closed between I-10 and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement improvement project.
- Detour: Consider using 16th, 24th or 32nd streets to Indian School Road to reach SR 51.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes between McKellips Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement maintenance. Note: Eastbound Loop 202 ramps to northbound and southbound Loop 101 closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 3).
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and 43rd Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for bridge construction.
- Detour: Consider using northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to 43rd Avenue to connect with Loop 303.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Princess Drive/Pima Road to Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement improvement project. Expect intermittent ramp closures at times. Consecutive on- and off-ramps will not be closed at the same time.
- Detour: Follow posted signs or use next available ramp.
- SR 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Casa Blanca Road and Mammoth Way from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) north of the City of Maricopa for paving.
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