Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Traffic

Actions

CLOSED: Several Valley freeways will be work zones this weekend for road repairs (October 2 - October 5)

Drivers are being asked to plan ahead if they travel along the Loop 101 in the Northwest Valley, the Loop 202 (Santan), State Route 51, the Loop 303, and more this weekend.
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
cars traffic driving AP
Posted

Road crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on multiple closures and restrictions.

On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported these weekend work zones:

  • Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps closed at 27th and 35th avenues. Northbound and southbound Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed.
    • Detour: Consider using westbound Union Hills Drive to 75th Avenue to connect with Loop 101.
  • Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Arizona Avenue and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 ramps to Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps closed at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads.
    • Detour: Consider using Pecos or Germann roads to travel beyond the closure. 
  • Northbound State Route 51 closed between I-10 and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement improvement project.
    • Detour: Consider using 16th, 24th or 32nd streets to Indian School Road to reach SR 51.
  • Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes between McKellips Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement maintenance. Note: Eastbound Loop 202 ramps to northbound and southbound Loop 101 closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 3).
  • Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and 43rd Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for bridge construction.
    • Detour: Consider using northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to 43rd Avenue to connect with Loop 303. 
  • Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Princess Drive/Pima Road to Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement improvement project. Expect intermittent ramp closures at times. Consecutive on- and off-ramps will not be closed at the same time.
    • Detour: Follow posted signs or use next available ramp.
  • SR 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Casa Blanca Road and Mammoth Way from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) north of the City of Maricopa for paving. 

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo