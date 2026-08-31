MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Johnny, a 1-year-old terrier mix looking for a loving forever home

PHOENIX — Johnny, a 1-year-old terrier mix, has been waiting for his forever home at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit for more than six months after being surrendered following a safekeeping case.

"He is a 1-year-old terrier mix. He's about 40 pounds. He came to us about eight months ago on a case of safekeeping, and eventually he got surrendered to us by the courts," Sgt. Hernandez said.

Despite a difficult start, Johnny's tail never stops wagging. He is friendly, energetic, healthy, and up to date on all his vaccines. He knows commands, loves his toys, and is a total attention bug who loves belly rubs.

"He's very friendly with everyone, and he does very good. He's very energetic," Hernandez said.

To schedule a meet and greet with Johnny or any other MASH Unit animal, call 602-876-1212. Adoption is free of charge.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish. Each week, ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.