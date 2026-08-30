Two people dead after shooting in Scottsdale on Sunday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two people are dead after a shooting on Sunday morning in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale police say they were called to the area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 7 a.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found that two people had been shot.
Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police later confirmed that both people had died of their injuries at the hospital.
It's not clear if police are looking for a suspect at this time.
Police say they believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: