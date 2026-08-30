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Two people dead after shooting in Scottsdale on Sunday morning

The shooting took place around 7 a.m. near Scottsdale and McDowell roads
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Scottsdale Police Department
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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two people are dead after a shooting on Sunday morning in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say they were called to the area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 7 a.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found that two people had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed that both people had died of their injuries at the hospital.

It's not clear if police are looking for a suspect at this time.

Police say they believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

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