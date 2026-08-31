RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 8-30-26

PHOENIX — How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 8-30 at 10:35 p.m.

Avondale: 0.20"

Chandler: 0.35"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.08"

Fountain Hills: 0.16"

Glendale: 0.28"

Lake Pleasant: 0.35"

Laveen: 0.31"

New River: 0.35"

Peoria: 0.16"

Scottsdale: 0.16"

South Mountain: 0.12"

Sun City West: 0.08"

Wittmann: 0.51"