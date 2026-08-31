RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 8-30-26

PHOENIX — How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
RADAR: Track storms around Arizona
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 8-30 at 10:35 p.m.
Avondale: 0.20"
Chandler: 0.35"
Deer Valley Airport: 0.08"
Fountain Hills: 0.16"
Glendale: 0.28"
Lake Pleasant: 0.35"
Laveen: 0.31"
New River: 0.35"
Peoria: 0.16"
Scottsdale: 0.16"
South Mountain: 0.12"
Sun City West: 0.08"
Wittmann: 0.51"