LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms moving through the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley on this Sunday night.
Storms could bring heavy rains, high winds, and hail. Flash flooding is also possible, as a Flood Watch is in place for the entire Valley.
If you're seeing weather in your area, send photos and videos to share@abc15.com.
Here are the latest updates on this weather event:
8:40 p.m.
Radar Update 8:30pm MST: Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect. Two south of the Valley & two just west of the Valley. These storms are capable of producing wind gusts of 60mph. Please take shelter indoors & away from windows if you're in one of the warnings. #azwx pic.twitter.com/0Vnf765Ao0— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 31, 2026
8:35 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Arlington AZ until 9:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ZOQyxQlfOS— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 31, 2026
8:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Maricopa AZ and Ak-Chin Village AZ until 8:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/h5WXBmeX2h— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 31, 2026
8:25 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Chandler AZ and Gilbert AZ until 9:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/yvXH62F51y— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 31, 2026
7:55 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Arlington AZ until 8:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/zbc54kZsHU— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 31, 2026
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Maricopa AZ and Ak-Chin Village AZ until 8:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/uj4sU2Xo6T— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 31, 2026
7:40 p.m.
7:35 PM MST: We currently have 2 Severe Thunderstorm warnings in effect. One severe storm is located over U.S. 60 near Salome and Wenden in La Paz County and the other is over Interstate 8 about 20 miles east Gila Bend. 60 mph wind gusts and 1" hail are the main hazards. #azwx pic.twitter.com/S7ETOV0fA0— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 31, 2026
7:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Maricopa County, AZ, Pinal County, AZ until 8:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/9BMvnQbq3B— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 31, 2026
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