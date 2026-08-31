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LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms moving through the Valley

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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley on this Sunday night.

Storms could bring heavy rains, high winds, and hail. Flash flooding is also possible, as a Flood Watch is in place for the entire Valley.

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

8:40 p.m.

8:35 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

8:25 p.m.

7:55 p.m.

7:40 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

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