Missing 8-year-old girl found safe, reunited with family in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A missing 8-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday near Central Avenue and Broadway Road has been found safe, officials said Tuesday morning.

The child was reported missing on Monday night. She was last seen on April 20 around 5:30 p.m. on foot.

"Family is concerned for her welfare," police said, though they did not immediately release any other details about her disappearance.

ABC15 crews at the scene of a police command center early Tuesday morning say the child has since been located safely and is reunited with her family.

It's unclear where she was located.