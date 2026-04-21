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Missing 8-year-old girl found safe, reunited with family in Phoenix

Police asked for help locating the child after she was last seen on Monday
Phoenix police are asking for help locating a missing 8-year-old girl who was last seen near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Lillian Rose Siedel Arredondo was reported missing Monday night. She was last seen on April 20 around 5:30 p.m. on foot. Police say Arredondo was wearing a pink Mickey Mouse shirt, black shorts, and purple shoes. She is about 4 feet tall and about 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police searching for missing 8-year-old girl in Phoenix
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PHOENIX — A missing 8-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday near Central Avenue and Broadway Road has been found safe, officials said Tuesday morning.

The child was reported missing on Monday night. She was last seen on April 20 around 5:30 p.m. on foot.

"Family is concerned for her welfare," police said, though they did not immediately release any other details about her disappearance.

ABC15 crews at the scene of a police command center early Tuesday morning say the child has since been located safely and is reunited with her family.

It's unclear where she was located.

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