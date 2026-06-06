Rattlesnake encounters can increase in summer heat. Here's how to stay safe

PHOENIX — As temperatures climb across Arizona, experts say encounters with rattlesnakes can become more common.

Seeking relief from the extreme heat, rattlesnakes often look for shade, water and shelter. While they may find it beneath desert vegetation or rock formations, they can also turn up in places closer to people, including garages, under vehicles, near trash cans and along hiking trails.

That's one of the messages professional snake handler Mark Hindle shares during "Rattlesnake Garage," a monthly educational program held at the North Mountain Visitors Center in Phoenix.

Hindle uses live native Arizona rattlesnakes to teach residents about snake behavior and how to stay safe when encountering them. One of the biggest misconceptions, he says, is that rattlesnakes are aggressive and actively seek out people.

"If all the rumors were true, you and me couldn't stand right here," Hindle said.

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According to Hindle, most bites happen when people accidentally step too close to a snake or fail to notice one hiding nearby.

"Always have a look first. Be careful where you put your hands and feet," he said.

The summer heat can make rattlesnakes more likely to seek shelter in areas frequented by people.

"The snake is on the ground, so they are getting baked from underneath and top," Hindle said. "If you're going out to move the trash or going out to your car, you've got to be careful, it could be hiding under the car or trash can."

If you encounter a rattlesnake, Hindle says the biggest thing is to remain calm and remember the snake wants to avoid you as likely as you want to avoid it.

"If you come across one, don't panic," Hindle said. "Don't go near it, don't try and kill it, throw rocks at it. Stay away and you'll be fine."

Rattlesnake Garage is held at the North Mountain Visitors Center on the first Saturday of each month, beginning at 10:30 a.m.