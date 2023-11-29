Preventing Violence: Talking with your teen after string of Valley teen deaths

PHOENIX — Outside a house of refuge, the community gathers and works to find hope. But this month, violence is evident in the Valley.

"I'd rather have a conversation with my kids than bury them,” says Andre Miller, Pastor at New Beginnings Christian Church.

Miller is a father to five boys ranging from 19 to 27 years old.

"I've always tried to talk to them about conflict resolution and what it looks like and stepping away from a situation versus escalating the situation,” Miller said.

We've reported on so many teens recently who have been killed by violence.

16-year-old Preston Lord died by assault. 18-year-old Joshua Carter, 17-year-old Hailey Stephens, 17-year-old Jemiere Jenkins and 17-year-old Marc Leyva, all lost to gun violence.

These tragic deaths in the Valley are nothing to become numb to.

"I think that as [a] community we should be doing any and all that we simply can,” said Dr. Emily Basha, a licensed clinical psychologist. “Oftentimes there are some identifying risk factors that we can look for."

Dr. Basha encourages parents to be aware of any abrupt changes in teens' behaviors. She suggests checking in and helping them problem-solve.

"You're supporting them in developing plans every time that they're going out, have some kind of safety plan that if things go awry, what are they going to do who they're going to call? How are they going to get to safety?” Dr. Basha prompts.

An end to adolescent violence begins with engagement.

“As a pastor, I tried to make sure that I talked to all the kids in the church, ‘How's school going? Anybody bothering you? You have any problems or any issues?’ And if somebody says, ‘Yes’, I sit them down, ‘What's the issue? What's the problem?' So, we can have a conversation about that. And if I need to be present, I will do that," Miller said.

Because a simple conversation could be the difference between life and death.

“We just have to hold people who we love accountable. And that's really what it is hold people accountable for their actions,” Miller said.

