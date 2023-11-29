PCSO: 17-year-old dead after being shot in San Tan Valley neighborhood

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Officials say a 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Tuesday night near Ocotillo and Gantzel roads.
PCSO provides an update
The incident happened near the Cambria neighborhood in San Tan Valley just after 5 p.m., according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
The teen was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Officials say a suspect in custody and there is no risk to the community.
Tuesday evening around 5:10 pm PCSO received a shots fired call coming from the area of N Cortona Dr. and Cambria Dr in the Cambria neighborhood of San Tan Valley. pic.twitter.com/FWmOVXywPO— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) November 29, 2023
Sheriff Mark Lamb says officials are still searching for a blue Dodge Charger that was driven by the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO.
Officials say the teenager was in a verbal argument with the alleged suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.