PCSO: 17-year-old dead after being shot in San Tan Valley neighborhood

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Officials say a 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Tuesday night near Ocotillo and Gantzel roads.

PCSO provides an update

Sheriff Mark Lamb provides an update after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in San Tan Valley

The incident happened near the Cambria neighborhood in San Tan Valley just after 5 p.m., according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials say a suspect in custody and there is no risk to the community.

Tuesday evening around 5:10 pm PCSO received a shots fired call coming from the area of N Cortona Dr. and Cambria Dr in the Cambria neighborhood of San Tan Valley. pic.twitter.com/FWmOVXywPO — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) November 29, 2023

Sheriff Mark Lamb says officials are still searching for a blue Dodge Charger that was driven by the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO.

Officials say the teenager was in a verbal argument with the alleged suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.