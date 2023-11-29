Watch Now
PCSO: 17-year-old dead after being shot in San Tan Valley neighborhood

Officials are searching for a blue Dodge Charger that the alleged suspect was driving
PSCO officials say a 17-year-old has died after a shooting in San Tan Valley Tuesday. One person is in custody.
Posted at 8:28 PM, Nov 28, 2023
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Officials say a 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Tuesday night near Ocotillo and Gantzel roads.

PCSO provides an update

Sheriff Mark Lamb provides an update after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in San Tan Valley

The incident happened near the Cambria neighborhood in San Tan Valley just after 5 p.m., according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials say a suspect in custody and there is no risk to the community.

Sheriff Mark Lamb says officials are still searching for a blue Dodge Charger that was driven by the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO.

Officials say the teenager was in a verbal argument with the alleged suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

