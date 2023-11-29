Teenager shot, killed near 7th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — Police say a teenager has died after being shot around 9 p.m. Tuesday near 7th and Southern avenues.

Phoenix officials told ABC15 the victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim, only identified as a teenage boy, died from his injuries.

No information was immediately available on whether any suspects were in custody or if anyone involved had been identified.

This was the second deadly shooting involving a minor within a matter of hours in the greater Phoenix metro area.

Pinal County officials say a 17-year-old boy died after being shot Tuesday night near Ocotillo and Gantzel roads in the East Valley.