Two teens shot at Casa Grande house party early Sunday morning

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Two teenage girls are hurt after a shooting at a house party in Casa Grande early Sunday morning.

Casa Grande police say they were called to the area of SR 387 and Kortsen Road around 1:30 a.m. for a call of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two 17-year-old girls had been shot at what appeared to be a house party at a vacant home.

One of the victims was reportedly shot in the head. She was taken to a hospital in the Valley in critical condition.

The second teen was struck in the arm and her injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police say they have not been able to identify a suspect at this point.

Police believe an altercation took place at the party between an unknown number of people attending.

They add that the two victims were not involved in the altercation, and officers believe the girls were victims of stray gunfire.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Casa Grande Police at 520-836-2100, or submit a tip to Silent Witness online by clicking here.