PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is set to attend an event at Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) in Arizona next month.

The event will take place at TSMC Arizona, in north Phoenix, on Friday, December 4, according to a company spokesperson.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei will also reportedly be attending the event, the company says.

Additional details have yet to be released. We will update this story as we get more information confirmed.

See related coverage of TSMC and Arizona's semiconductor industry in the video player above.