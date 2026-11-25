A Japanese homebuilder is aiming to build hundreds of houses on a shuttered Ahwatukee golf course, according to documents submitted to the city of Phoenix.

An entity tied to Sekisui House, which operates several U.S. brands including Richmond American Homes, is proposing a development consisting of 278 single-family homes on the former Club West golf course.

The builder has an office in Scottsdale and lists a few master-planned communities in the Valley where it has built homes, including at Blossom Rock in Apache Junction and Alamar in Avondale.

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