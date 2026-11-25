Long running Valley pizza chain Spinato's Pizzeria & Family Kitchen’s has taken over the huge restaurant building connected to the BetMGM Sportsbook outside of State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Tempe-based chain, which was founded more than 50 years ago, opened on Nov. 22 inside the 17,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar.

The new restaurant is the first Spinato’s location west of I-17 and was part of the company’s initial expansion into the West Valley.

The Glendale location was pushed mostly by the Arizona Cardinals, which own and control the restaurant space, Spinato said. He added that the Cardinals and owner and CEO Michael Bidwell made an offer that Spinato's couldn’t refuse.

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