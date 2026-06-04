Poll: Majority of Arizona Latino voters disapprove of President Trump

PHOENIX — Two-thirds of Latino voters in Arizona disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance and think the country is heading in the wrong direction, according to a new poll.

The poll, which was commissioned by UnidosUS, a Latino civil-rights organization, calls into question the durability of the coalition Trump built to win Arizona in 2024. A majority of Latino voters in the state voted for Harris, but Trump made big inroads in 2020.

“Unless gas prices really come down, I don't see the performance improvement that would unlock that support for Republicans again,” said pollster Daron Shaw of Shaw & Co. Research.

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According to the poll, 67% of Latino voters in Arizona disapproved of Trump’s performance, with only 30% approving and 3% undecided. A similar number – 66% – said Trump and congressional Republicans are not focusing enough on improving the economy. Twenty-seven percent said they are, and 7% didn’t know.

“This is about the rising costs that families experience every month,” said Alejandra Gomez, the executive director of progressive group LUCHA. “It's about the rent, it's about groceries, it's about utilities, it's about wages and transportation.”

Respondents listed the cost of living and inflation (57%) and the economy and jobs/wages (44%) as the most important issues elected officials should address.

Republicans aren’t doing anything to help alleviate the serious economic pressure Latino voters are under, Gomez said.

“They don't see them acting on anything in terms of the measures that will bring economic stability to their life,” she said.

But Jonathan Soto of the LIBRE Initiative said Republicans have cut taxes for middle-class families and worked to make homebuying more affordable.

“When you go into the legislative work, there has been enough,” he said. “However, there has to be a more authentic and a more intentional effort to come out and talk to these voters, because the effects that they're feeling right now really outweigh all that hard work.”

He said LIBRE has found that people are frustrated but just want to see solutions.

"They don't want the rhetoric, they don't want the infighting,” Soto said. “They just want to live their American dream.”

19% of Trump voters regret their choice

The UnidosUS poll also found a higher percentage of Trump voters regretted their choice.

Only 55% of Trump voters said they were certain they would still vote for him if they could do it all over again, and 26% said they probably would. But 9% said they were certain they would not, and another 10% said they probably would not.

A much higher percentage of former Vice President Kamala Harris voters stood by their choice, with only 1% of Harris voters saying they were certain they would not still vote for her and another 2% saying they probably would not. And 77% said they were certain they would still vote for Harris, and 20% told pollsters they probably would.

But both Gomez and Soto say neither party can take Latino voters for granted.

Latinos are not enthusiastic about Democrats, Gomez said, saying they don’t see how the party is fighting on their behalf.

"There's going to have to be a clear direction to engage our communities to make sure that we bring relief to Latino communities and to take the issues that are boiling into a crisis point now for their everyday life very seriously,” she said. “That's the only path to being able to win back Latinos.”

Soto said the celebration of America’s 250th birthday is an opportunity to hold public institutions accountable and rekindle the American dream.

“It presents that golden opportunity to come back, go to the field, bring our communities together, and talk about the principles that made our country that beacon of opportunity,” he said.

The poll was conducted April 27-May 14 with a bipartisan polling team of BSP Research and Shaw & Co. Research.

Pollsters surveyed 3,000 Latino registered voters across the country, including 400 in Arizona. The margin of error for the Arizona sample is +/- 4.9%.