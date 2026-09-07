Phoenix Veterans Day Parade marks 30th year with new route down Third Street

PHOENIX — The 30th annual Honoring America's Veterans Phoenix Veterans Day Parade is set for Wednesday, November 11 with a new route through the heart of the city.

The parade will march north on 3rd Street from McDowell Road to Indian School Road — a change from the previous route along Central Avenue. Organizers tell ABC15 the new route will help with security measures for the event.

Paula Pedene, a Navy veteran and executive director of Honoring America's Veterans, is the driving force behind the nonprofit that organizes the parade each year. She said she is proud of the community support the event has received over the past three decades.

"It's been beautiful. It really has been beautiful. We couldn't do it without the community. The community loves our vets! It's all about keeping the legacy alive. Because our vets have done so much for us," Pedene said.

To learn more about the parade and this year's changes, click here: https://honoringamericasveterans.org/

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