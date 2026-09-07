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Phoenix Food Fair Moon Festival Edition returns for celebration of Asian culture, cuisine and community

Annual event will be held this weekend at Kiwanis Park in Tempe
The Phoenix Food Fair: Moon Festival Edition promises to be a weekend full of fun and celebrating Asian culture!
Moon Festival returns to Tempe's Kiwanis Park this weekend
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TEMPE — It is seen as one of the ultimate celebrations of Asian culture and cuisine —while also celebrating gratitude, community, and family.

Everyone is invited to the Phoenix Food Fair - Moon Festival edition, being held this weekend in Tempe.

Event organizer Jane Ho said she hopes the weekend is both educational and a chance to celebrate.

"It's important because we want to make sure every culture is seen and heard," says Jane.

Tickets are still available. The event runs from 4:00-10:00 PM Saturday and Sunday. To learn more, click here.

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