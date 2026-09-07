Phoenix Food Fair Moon Festival Edition returns for celebration of Asian culture, cuisine and community

TEMPE — It is seen as one of the ultimate celebrations of Asian culture and cuisine —while also celebrating gratitude, community, and family.

Everyone is invited to the Phoenix Food Fair - Moon Festival edition, being held this weekend in Tempe.

Event organizer Jane Ho said she hopes the weekend is both educational and a chance to celebrate.

"It's important because we want to make sure every culture is seen and heard," says Jane.

Tickets are still available. The event runs from 4:00-10:00 PM Saturday and Sunday. To learn more, click here.