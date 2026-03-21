Phoenix trash collection cost could increase by nearly 50% by 2028 

Facing a multi-million-dollar budget shortfall, Phoenix Public Works is asking for a solid waste fee increase of nearly 50% spread out over three years.

Right now, trash bins cost a little more than $37 monthly for most residents. The city’s Public Works Department is proposing a $6 monthly increase this summer, another $6 monthly increase in July 2027, and a final $5 monthly increase tacked on top in 2028.

Following those hikes, inflation increases of up to 5% would be applied every year until 2034.

Deputy Public Works Director Lorizelda Stoeller said the increase is needed to deal with the rising costs of operations.

The department expects a budget shortfall of $20.8 million this fiscal year. Officials say staffing costs have gone up by 32%, vehicles by 52% and maintenance by 40% since 2020.

"We really want to ensure that we can continue providing this essential service,” Stoeller said. "Just to cover the operational expenses that we're feeling and keep pace with those rising costs, and then it also prepares Phoenix for the future, to plan for the additional homes that we're bringing in.

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Homeowner Connie Cabot has lived in Phoenix for 50 years.

"I thought, Holy Toledo, that's happening in just a couple of years," Cabot said. "I’m most worried about this just being the start and this becoming so unaffordable for people.”

Cabot said something as small, yet important, as trash pick up could make or break the wallet of someone on a fixed income.

"I know people who cannot afford this," Cabot said. "The city has raised rates enough.”

Stoeller said the department would increase the amount given to Project Assist, a program to help people struggling to pay their city bills.

Phoenix customers would have to make $66,000 or less for a family of four, or just under $32,000 or less for a single person, to qualify.

For those who do not generate a lot of trash, switching to a smaller bin can save $3 a month.

Cabot said she already has the smaller bin and is proposing a different plan than the flat rate hike.

"A price that you pay for the waste would be contingent on the usage," Cabot said. "Other people would choose twice a month. Some people would choose three times a month."

Residents have until the end of the month to submit their thoughts online. Two final community meetings will take place on Wednesday night. A City Council vote is expected on April 22.

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