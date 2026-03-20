Phoenix speed enforcement camera vandalised, shot and removed

PHOENIX — The Speed Enforcement Camera at 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road has been targeted by vandals on multiple occasions and now it has been struck by gunfire and removed.

Phoenix police confirmed to ABC15 the camera at that area was “struck by gunfire this weekend.” Police also mentioned vendors who arrived to repair graffiti on the camera had a knife waved at them by someone who drove by.

So far, there have been no arrests.

The camera program was rolled out last month, with speeders being sent warnings. Beginning March 25, speeders will receive tickets from the remaining cameras.

A Phoenix Police spokesperson’s full response to ABC15 can be found below:

“The Phoenix Police Department is aware of an incident involving criminal damage to a Photo Safety Camera in the area of 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, where the device was struck by gunfire this weekend.

We want to remind our community that discharging a firearm in this manner is extremely dangerous and places others at significant risk. Reckless actions like this not only damage property but can endanger anyone in the surrounding area.

The Photo Safety vendor had responded to remove graffiti from the damaged camera when a vehicle drove by, and an individual inside was observed waving a knife at employees.

The vendor responsible for the photo enforcement equipment intends to pursue prosecution for any damage to these systems.

These cameras are in place with one primary goal safety. In light of several recent fatal traffic collisions, the City’s priority is to slow traffic and give drivers more time to react in emergency situations.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department.”