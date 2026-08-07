Phoenix police investigating after body found in a canal near 24th Street

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after an adult was found dead in the Arizona Canal Friday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to the area of 24th Street and Camelback Road for a water rescue.

According to Phoenix Fire, crews arrived and found an adult's body floating in the canal. Firefighters said the person was beyond resuscitation.

Phoenix Fire said the scene has been turned over to the Phoenix Police Department, which is investigating the death.