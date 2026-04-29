Pei Wei raising money for 8-year-old Valley heart patient

PHOENIX — You may remember Dalton DeMicheli.

He is the 8-year-old from Queen Creek we introduced you to in March. He's one of our Kidcasters at Phoenix Children's hospital who was born with half a heart. He has undergone three open-heart surgeries in the last year alone.

Today, his story has reached a lot further than his hospital room.

When we first met Dalton, he told us he wanted to own the Arizona Diamondbacks one day. He is still working on that, but while he's waiting and recovering, a restaurant noticed him.

Dalton is back at Phoenix Children's this week for a common cold. For most kids, that is a day on the couch. For Dalton, it is oxygen support and a hospital bed.

"His oxygen was at 73," his mother, Krista DeMicheli, said. "They knew something was wrong."

Dalton has spent nearly 50 days at Phoenix Children's in the last year — 30 of them in the ICU. And through all of it, one small comfort: Pei Wei Honey Seared Chicken.

"We ordered seven times at the hospital," Dalton said. "It just became my go-to at Pei Wei."

Even the nurses started to notice.

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"Some of the nurses who really got to know Dalton would come in the morning and say, 'so what are you having for lunch today?'" Krista said. "'Is it going to be Pei Wei?' And of course, it would be. Honey Seared Chicken. He only ordered Honey Seared Chicken."

Dalton also makes food reviews. His mom posts them on social media at @demichelidiaries on TikTok and Instagram. It was just a way to pass the time, but Pei Wei saw them. Then the company asked for a meeting.

"I was just at a loss for words, honestly, when they told us what they wanted to do," Krista said.

This Thursday, April 30, a portion of Honey Seared Chicken orders sold at most Pei Wei locations nationwide will go to Dalton's family.

They need it.

Krista's husband was let go during Dalton's third surgery. Their insurance was paused. The bills were not.

"Job loss. No income. Three hundred and twenty dollars a week. Having to pay full price for medication," Krista said. "Let's just say we no longer have a savings account. We had to do what we had to do."

And then the community showed up.

"My DMs are filled with strangers reaching out saying, 'Your son is so inspiring, your family is so inspiring,'" Krista said. "'You're such a great mom. I don't know how you do it, but keep pushing through.' Prayers are being sent daily."

We asked Dalton what he would say to everyone in the country who buys Honey Seared Chicken on Thursday.

"When you buy Honey Seared Chicken on April 30, money will be donated to us," he said.

He is only 8 years old. He has been through more than most adults ever will. And his mother says, when you sit down on Thursday with your meal: "I hope when you're enjoying your Honey Seared Chicken, you just think of Dalton and the good that you're doing for him and our family."

The Pei Wei fundraiser runs all day Thursday, April 30, at most Pei Wei locations nationwide, excluding airports, malls, and college campuses.

Dalton's family has also set up a GoFundMe, and you can follow Dalton on TikTok and Instagram.