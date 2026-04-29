Phoenix doctor testing new pancreatic cancer drug shown to potentially double patient survival rates

PHOENIX — A new pancreatic cancer drug being tested by doctors in Phoenix is showing promise, potentially doubling survival rates for patients compared to chemotherapy alone.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only one out of eight people lives for longer than five years, according to the American Cancer Society. Studies show patients with the diagnosis are often given three to 12 months to live, depending on their treatment.

However, according to new research presented by Revolution Medicine, a drug called daraxonrasib is giving doctors and patients a new reason for optimism. Dr. Erkut Borazanci is involved in active clinical trials using the drug at the HonorHealth Research Institute in Phoenix.

"I wouldn’t go so far as to say ‘miracle drug.’ I think the great thing about this drug is we are able to target the thing that makes pancreatic cancer go," Borazanci said.

David Stockton was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago, and has been part of the trial and is one of Dr Borazanci’s patients.

"As soon as I was diagnosed… my thought was it’s a death sentence. And you know, you think of your family," Stockton said. "It was very clear that this was my best option, other than going back for more chemo… but this was clearly the best option. So I was only worried about how to get into this trial, how to get this drug.”

Side effects of the drug include a skin rash and stomach issues.

"The side effects were really quite minimal – no nausea, no gastro issues, no neuropathy, none of the stuff that chemo typically gives you…The skin rash was the worst of it," Stockton said.

While it is not an all-out cure, Stockton said the extra days he has with family are a game-changer.

"If I can pick up another six, nine, twelve months, I’ll probably make it to the next greatest thing… I don’t feel like I’m going down. I feel like I’ve got a long time to go – except for this little cancer thing. But if I can hold that back for a little longer, I’m feeling good about things," Stockton said.

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Borazanci said the way this drug targets the cancer gives researchers a strong, scientific foundation that will allow them to look at other combinations that will build upon this success.

"Knowing that this drug, by itself, can help treat pancreatic cancer more effectively than chemotherapy gives the individual more options," Borazanci said.

"We’re always looking at two things. We’re looking at… what can we do to help that person live as long as possible? But just as important is what can we do to help ensure that the quality of life is high? The promise of targeted therapy… kind of speaks to both of those things," Borazanci said.

"It’s exciting times that we can talk about targeted therapy against pancreatic cancer. So we’re living in a different era now, and I’m really excited to see how the next few years go for people like David and so many around the country, around the world, dealing with this terrible cancer," Borazanci said.

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