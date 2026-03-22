Over 400 people treated, 25 hospitalized from heat-related illnesses at Luke Days

GLENDALE, AZ — Officials confirmed that more than 400 patients were contacted by medical personnel at Luke Days on Saturday.

Luke Air Force Base officials say at least 25 people were taken to a hospital due to heat-related illnesses, which include overheating, dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Officials say the majority of the people treated were younger than 12 years old, over the age of 60 and had pre-existing medical and heart conditions.

"90% of them were guests under the age of 12, over the age of 60, or those with pre-existing medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, or pregnancy. For everyone's safety we strongly advice staying home tomorrow if you are in one of those groups," General Dave Burkland said.

Luke Days will condense their show for Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. and finishing an hour and a half earlier.

Guests will be allowed to bring larger umbrellas and more shade areas will be provided.

ABC15's Adam Klepp spoke to attendees who tried to keep cool on Saturday. Watch more in the player above.