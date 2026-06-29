MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Yelena and her puppies, an Australian shepherd mix looking for a home

PHOENIX — Yelena, a 2-3 year old Australian Shepherd and Newfoundland mix, was rescued from a neglect case and is now ready for adoption.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office’s MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish.

Each week, ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

This week's spotlight is on Yelena, a 2-3 year old Australian shepherd and Newfoundland mix, rescued along with about a dozen other dogs from an animal neglect case.

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"Pretty bad about 12 dogs not getting the care that they needed,” MCSO Detention Deputy Mossman said.

Yelena and her puppies now live and play at the Old 1st Avenue Jail, home to the MASH Unit.

"MASH Unit gets animals from cases of abuse and neglect and hold them as evidence until the criminal cases get cleared up," Mossman said.

With her case now cleared up, Yelena is ready to find a new home. A couple of her puppies have already been adopted.

"She plays very good with her pups; she's a super sweet, friendly dog, so no matter where she goes, she's going to have a good time," Mossman said as Yelena played with her puppies. “They’re puppies; they’ll need a little bit of training, but they’re sweet dogs and they love to play around."

If you're interested in meeting Yelena, call 602-876-1212 to set up an appointment. You can also view Yelena's full profile on Petfinder.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.