MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Snow, a husky-Chow Chow mix looking for a family to call her own

PHOENIX — Snow, a 3-4-year-old husky and Chow Chow mix, is ready for a fresh start after coming to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit on a safekeeping case when her owner was no longer able to care for her.

Snow arrived at the MASH Unit in January and has been patiently waiting for her forever home ever since. She is up to date on all her vaccines and ready to go.

Super energetic and social, Snow gets along with plenty of people and loves being the center of attention. She would do best as the only dog in the home, where she can receive all the love and attention she deserves.

To schedule a visit with Snow, call the MASH Unit at 602-876-1212. Adoption is free.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish. Each week, ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.