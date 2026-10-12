MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Beau, a pit mix rescued from abuse and neglect who is ready for his forever home

PHOENIX — Beau, a 2-year-old pit mix with a heart as big as his smile, is ready to find a loving forever home after being rescued by deputies from abusive living conditions.

Beau was one of several dogs rescued by authorities from a neglect case, the same case that brought Loretta and Ella to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit.

Beau and the other dogs had been kept in small kennels and were not taken care of.

Despite that past of abuse and neglect, Beau has not let it define him. He is incredibly sweet, loves people and gets along great with other animals. The deputies at the MASH Unit say Beau is great with both humans and other animals.

Staff confirm Beau is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations and is ready to find a new home.

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Beau has already shown those who care for him just how forgiving and loving dogs can be. All he is looking for now is what every dog deserves, a safe place, a loving family and a second chance.

To schedule a meet and greet with Beau or any other animal at the MASH Unit, call 602-876-1212. Adoption is free.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish. Each week, ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.