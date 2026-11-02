MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Bailey, a German Shepherd mix who made an incredible recovery and is ready to adopt

PHOENIX — Bailey, a 2- to 3-year-old German Shepherd mix, has made an incredible recovery and is ready to find her forever home after coming to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit from a case of neglect.

Bailey came to the MASH Unit after leaving a home where investigators say she was neglected and failed to receive necessary medical treatment. Since arriving, she has made an incredible recovery.

"I'm here today with Bailey. She's our 2-to-3-year-old German Shepherd from a neglect case," MCSO Detention Deputy Hawkins said.

Bailey is now happy, healthy and spayed. She loves people and gets along with other dogs.

"She loves people. She loves other dogs, and she loves her treats," Hawkins said.

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Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances that brought her under the unit's care, Bailey has made quite the impact on those who get to see her each day.

"She's a very healthy dog. She's up to date on all her shots, and she's ready for her forever home," Hawkins said.

She deserves a loving family who will give her the care, attention and affection she deserves. Could Bailey be the perfect addition to your family?

To schedule a meet and greet with Bailey or any other animal at the MASH Unit, call 602-876-1212. Adoption is free. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish. Each week, ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.