Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Weather causing flight delays, school closures, power outages

Hundreds of flights are delayed Friday morning due to weather in the Valley.
Posted
and last updated

Winter weather is bringing rain and snow to Arizona, causing a variety of issues around the Valley and state Friday morning.

If you're seeing weather in your area, safely send your videos and photos to share@abc15.com.

Track live radar here:

ABC15's meteorologists say showers are expected to stick around through the afternoon. See the full forecast here.

Here are the latest weather impacts around Arizona:

8:38 a.m.:

8:00 a.m.

7:30 a.m.

Some spots around the Valley are up to a quarter of an inch of rain! See the latest totals here.

Rainfall totals 3-7-25 7:30 a.m.

6:49 a.m.

6:40 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says departures at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are delayed due to "low ceilings."

Sky Harbor says more than 200 flights are delayed.

Screenshot 2025-03-07 at 6.41.12 AM.png

6:30 a.m.

Thousands of APS customers are without power, with many outage areas citing weather as a cause.

See rain totals and power outages here.

6:27 a.m.

6:10 a.m.

6:08 a.m.

3:52 a.m.

6 p.m., Thursday

Flagstaff Unified School District has announced that all of its schools will be closed Friday, March 7, due to winter weather.

Winter storm bringing snow to high country

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen