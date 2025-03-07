LIVE UPDATES: Weather causing flight delays, school closures, power outages

Winter weather is bringing rain and snow to Arizona, causing a variety of issues around the Valley and state Friday morning.

If you're seeing weather in your area, safely send your videos and photos to share@abc15.com.

Track live radar here:

ABC15's meteorologists say showers are expected to stick around through the afternoon. See the full forecast here.

Here are the latest weather impacts around Arizona:

8:38 a.m.:

Sky Harbor has recorded 0.25" of rain so far...making this the wettest day since July 14, 2024! — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) March 7, 2025

8:00 a.m.

755 am MST: Light to moderate rain continues over the Phoenix metro. Activity will taper off between 9am & 10 am, however more scattered showers (40% chance) will blossom this afternoon w/ a 10% chance of an isolated t-storm. Rainfall amounts have been 0.10-0.33" so far. #axwx pic.twitter.com/ghApapFbV8 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 7, 2025

7:30 a.m.

Some spots around the Valley are up to a quarter of an inch of rain! See the latest totals here.

Maricopa County Flood Control District

6:49 a.m.

We're seeing snow on the roads up in Payson and the surrounding areas.



If you choose to travel:

❄️Pack an emergency kit with food, water, warm clothes and a fully-charged cell phone

❄️Check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 for road conditions before heading out. pic.twitter.com/moyGzXSXxU — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 7, 2025

6:40 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says departures at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are delayed due to "low ceilings."

Sky Harbor says more than 200 flights are delayed.

FAA

6:30 a.m.

Thousands of APS customers are without power, with many outage areas citing weather as a cause.

See rain totals and power outages here.

6:27 a.m.

A lot of rain is coming down throughout the Valley!



If you are traveling, remember to:

🌧 Slow down.

🌧 Leave extra breaking room.

🌧 Never drive into flooded roads or washes. pic.twitter.com/6BwdFy5TDO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 7, 2025

6:10 a.m.

Sky Harbor has recorded 0.07" of rain so far...making this the wettest day since August 22, 2024! — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) March 7, 2025

6:08 a.m.

At 6 AM, here are pictures from near the Grand Canyon Airport, Bellemont, and near the Flagstaff Airport. Our office received 4 inches of new snow since 11 PM. #azwx pic.twitter.com/pnz6jbbezh — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 7, 2025

3:52 a.m.

Snow is accumulating across the I-17 / I-40 corridor this morning. These pictures are from https://t.co/gjspP0rBdc at around 345 AM. #azwx pic.twitter.com/DPc4CHisxF — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 7, 2025

6 p.m., Thursday

Flagstaff Unified School District has announced that all of its schools will be closed Friday, March 7, due to winter weather.

Winter storm bringing snow to high country

—