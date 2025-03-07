Multiple spring training games in the Valley impacted by Friday's rain

PHOENIX — Multiple spring training games are being impacted by the rain moving through the Valley Friday.

Two games have already been canceled.

The Giants against the Reds in Goodyear and the Diamondbacks vs. the Angels in Tempe have both been called off.

The Cubs-White Sox bout in Glendale, along with the Padres and Brewers in Maryvale were later called off.

The Dodgers and Mariners, along with the Rangers and Rockies, will play night games tonight.

It's not clear at this point if those games will be impacted.