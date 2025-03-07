SNOW DAY: Flagstaff Unified School District announces no school Friday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — It's a snow day!

Flagstaff Unified School District has announced all of its schools will be closed Friday, March 7, due to winter weather.

The closure includes all classes, after school activities, food service, and the FACTS Program.

Officials announced the decision is based on a number of factors including weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities, and timelines for mobilizing communication.

FUSD is on Spring Break next week, March 10-14.

