MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona with rain, snow and gusty winds

PHOENIX — Clouds are rolling in ahead of our next Arizona storm.

In the Valley, expect a few spotty showers this morning, mainly through midday.

Farther north, rain and snow will impact parts of the high country during the morning commute.

Winds will also pick up, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph in the Valley and 45 to 55 mph in the high country.

Wind Advisories will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday along the Mogollon Rim, across northeastern and southeastern Arizona, and in parts of Yuma and La Paz counties. Blowing dust could also reduce visibility across western Arizona throughout the day.

Another round of rain and snow arrives Friday.

In the Valley, neighborhoods could pick up anywhere from a tenth to a third of an inch of rain.

With potential impacts to the morning commute and significant snowfall up north, Friday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take steps now to prepare and avoid travel across the high country if possible.

Snow levels will range from 4,000 to 5,000 feet, with widespread totals of 2 to 6 inches along the Mogollon Rim. Flagstaff could see even higher amounts.

So far this season, Flagstaff has only received 8.5 inches of snow, but this storm alone could nearly double that total by Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect across the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim, and parts of the Navajo Nation. Expect hazardous travel conditions with snow-covered roads, reduced visibility, and gusty winds capable of bringing down tree branches.

This storm clears out just in time for the weekend as high pressure builds in, pushing Valley highs back into the 80s by Monday.

Then, another potential storm system on Tuesday could drop temperatures, increase winds, and bring more rain and snow to the state. Stay tuned for updates!

