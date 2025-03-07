PHOTOS: Arizona finally sees much-needed rain and snow during March winter storm
ABC15 viewers are sharing rain and snow from areas around the Valley!
Snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: KNXV Camp VerdePhoto by: Janet Lee Tongen Rain in PhoenixPhoto by: Courtland Jeffrey Rain in Casa GrandePhoto by: Phillip Burnett Snow in WikieupPhoto by: Ken and Sandi Rain in the ValleyPhoto by: ADOT Low visibility due to rain in PhoenixPhoto by: Ken and Sandi Snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Naat’aah Naachid Rain in TempePhoto by: Satya Mahapatra Snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Virtual Railfan Snow in PaysonPhoto by: Renee K